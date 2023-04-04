Disney's Bob Iger embraces Citizens United. Will other progressives follow?

Disney has been largely off my radar screens for a while, but it popped back up today. As I am sure you know, when Florida was considering a bill to which the LGBTQ+ community and their allies objected, Disney came out against the bill. Florida passed the bill anyway and then slapped Disney with a bill changing the board governing the tax and property status of the land on which Disney World sits. Disney then struck back with some fancy legal work involving King Charles and the Rule Against Perpetuities.

Today, the WSJ reported that:

“While the company may have not handled the position that it took very well, a company has the right to freedom of speech just like individuals do,” Mr. Iger said at Disney’s annual meeting of shareholders, in response to a question about the dispute. ... “The governor got very angry about the position Disney took, and it seems like he’s decided to retaliate against us, including the naming of a new board to oversee the property and the business,” he said. “In effect, it seems, to punish a company for its exercise of a constitutional right. And that just seems really wrong to me.”

Of course, the reason Disney has First Amendment free speech rights is the progressive community's bête noire: Supreme Court's decision in Citizens United. One thus wonders if progressive CEO speech causes a certain amount of cognitive dissonance for their fellow progressives.