Companies aren't talking as much about ESG, DEI, and their other woke efforts

I have a sneaking suspicion that corporate support for woke initiatives is a mile wide and and an inch deep. That suspicion gets some confirmation from a report in today's WSJ:
Companies’ mentions of green and social initiatives during earnings calls have fallen off sharply in recent quarters, reversing a more boastful approach taken over the past few years amid intensifying pressure from some investors and conservative activists. ...
Executives at U.S.-listed companies mentioned “environmental, social and governance,” “ESG,” “diversity, equity and inclusion,” “DEI” or “sustainability” on 575 earnings calls from April 1 to June 5, down 31% from the same period last year, according to data from financial-research platform AlphaSense. That is the largest such year-over-year decline and the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year drops, following a pickup in these discussions and corporate social efforts in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020.
Of course, it's possible that companies are continuing to pursue ESG and DEI agendas, while not advertising it.