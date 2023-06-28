Some recent wine tasting notes

Had a @ThreeSticksWine 2019 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir with beef stroganoff. Great match. Bright cherry and raspberry. Floral notes on the nose. Smooth tannins. Good acidity. Balanced. Accessible but drink young. Good food wine. Well done. pic.twitter.com/XqMZgXWkiV— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) June 25, 2023
Had a @RidgeVineyards 2013 Rousten Cabernet Franc with pork loin chops in a Marsala mushroom sauce. Lovely wine. Black cherry, blackberry, spice. Great depth. Complex. Long finish. Exceptional. #wine #winetasting pic.twitter.com/uEkCaAWi9h— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) June 25, 2023