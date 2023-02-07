Kalbi (Beef) Tacos Sous Vide with Ridge Vineyards Buchignani Ranch (Alexander Valley) Zinfandel 2017

¾ cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon mirin

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

Several grinds black pepper

½ medium pear, peeled and diced

½ cup canned diced pineapple

2 cloves garlic, diced

Combine marinade ingredients in bowl of a food processor and pulse until fairly smooth.

Brush both sides of 1-¾ pounds flanken style beef short ribs with marinade. Reserve remaining marinade in a small jar in the refrigerator. Place in a 1 gallon vacuum seal bag. Using the pulse setting on your vacuum sealer get as much air out of the bag as possible without pulling the marinade into the sealer. Use the seal setting to seal the bag. Note: this is not a recipe with which I would use the immersion method to get the air out of the bag. I worry about leakage and the zip-loc bag holding up for such a long sous vide session.

Around breakfast a day before you want eat the tacos, place bag in a very large pot (it just fit in my 12 quart stockpot). Put your sous vide machine in the pot. Set the temperature to 130° and the timer to 36 hours.

About an hour before you want to serve dinner, put reserved marinade in a small saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Allow to reduce to a glaze. Remove from heat and set aside.

When marinade has cooled add 1 tablespoon to ¾ cup Sriracha Aioli and mix well.

Heat a grill pan over high heat. Remove ribs from water bath. Open bag. Transfer ribs to a paper towel lined cutting board and pat dry. Brush both sides of the ribs with marinade glaze. Sear ribs on both sides in the grill pan and transfer back to the cutting board (sans paper towels). Allow to rest briefly. If the meat fails to fall of the bones, cut meat from them. Chop meat roughly.

Serve with warmed taco size soft flour tortillas, the aioli, steamed rice, and my Asian Slaw or my Asian slaw with pears.

I assemble my tacos by smearing some aioli on the tortilla, topping it with rice, beef, and slaw in that order. Helen goes beef, rice, slaw, drizzle of aioli.

We drank a Ridge Vineyards Buchignani Ranch (Alexander Valley) Zinfandel 2017, which was a great match. Medium strength bouquet. Good depth with medium finish. Dark red and black fruits. Blackberry, raspberry, and spice and dill (American oak). A dash of pepper on the finish. Very very good. In prime drinking form now and probably will last another 3-4 years.