Smith-Madrone Chardonnay (Spring Mountain District) 2018

As longtime readers know, I'm a big fan of Smith-Madrone, which I think is one of the (what's the right word? small, boutique?) wineries in Napa. We've visited their facility on the top of Spring Mountain a couple of times and always enjoyed spending time with Chuck and Stu. We've drunk a lot of their wine over the years and have never had one that wasn't excellent. Their wines are usually drinkable on release but have the potential to age well. On top of which, they're very reasonably priced given the quality.

As it approaches its fifth birthday, the 2018 is drinking really well. This is a very well balanced wine. Buttery oak/rich fruit/good acidity all play well together with none dominating. The color is a rich yellow-gold. On the nose and palate, one notices toast, vanilla, oak, Meyer lemon, and peach. I served it with pan-seared scallops and pea risotto, for which it was a great match.

Highly recommended.