Rallying Behind Coinbase: A Deep Dive into the Amicus Brief

Yours truly was privileged to co-sign an amicus brief in the SEC v. Coinbase litigation, along with:

Tamar Frankel from Boston University

Sean J. Griffith from Fordham Law School

Lawrence Hamermesh from Widener University

M. Todd Henderson from the University of Chicago Law School

Jonathan R. Macey from Yale Law School

Crytopolitan takes a deep dive into the brief's core argument. The basic issue in the case is when cryptocurrency become a security, which focuses on whether it is an investment contract under the Howey test: