Complying with M&A ordinary course of business covenants in times of global disasters

As I explain in my guide, Mergers & Acquisitions, merger agreements usually include an ordinary course of business covenant:

Covenants are a series of promises about how the parties will behave during the interim (usually two to four months) between the time the agreement is signed and the closing. A key covenant is that governing the target’s conduct of the business during the pendency of the merger agreement. Usually, the target is prohibited from doing anything other than engaging in ordinary course transactions that are consistent with past practice. Typically, certain major acts will be expressly forbidden, such as changes to the articles or by-laws, dividends, stock repurchases, and the like. Conversely, a target friendly version will allow various deviations from past practice, such as those that are immaterial or would not constitute a MAC.

As I also explain:

The COVID-19 pandemic strained ordinary course covenants to their limits. In AB Stable VIII LLC v. MAPS Hotels and Resorts One LLC, for example, the Chancery Court reportedly observed that: The real question is whether an ordinary course covenant means ordinary course on a clear day or ordinary course based on the hand you’re dealt. In other words, if you have flooding, is it the ordinary course of what you do consistent with past practice when you are in a flood, or is it ordinary course on a clear day when there hasn’t been any rain? Here, we obviously have a colossal and viral-based rainstorm.

The court opted the clear day rule, holding that “when faced with an extraordinary event,” the target’s management may not “take extraordinary actions and claim that they are ordinary under the circumstances.” Not surprisingly, in the immediate aftermath, ordinary course covenants increasingly included a pandemic exception allowing the target to take such actions as are reasonably necessary in response to such an event.

All of which leads me to Kevin Bishop's post Nevada Supreme Court Holds That Temporary Closing During Pandemic Did Not Violate This "Ordinary Course" Covenant:

When Lucky Lucy D, LLC agreed to sell its hotel and casino to LGS Casino LLC in 2019, the parties included a covenant pursuant to which Lucky Lucy agreed to maintain the property and conduct related business "in a manner generally consistent with the manner in which [Lucky Lucy] has operated and maintained the [p]roperty and [a]ssets prior to the date hereof." COVID-19 arrived before the sale was consummated and Lucky Lucy temporarily closed the casino and laid off employees in response to gubernatorial directive ordering the closure of non-essential businesses. The buyer then sent a notice of breach, which Lucky Lucy was unable to cure in light of the Governor's emergency directive. Needless to say, litigation ensued. ... The Nevada Supreme Court ... held that "[i]n closing the casino and hotel pursuant to the emergency directive, the seller was merely following the law so as to maintain its gaming licenses and thus did not materially breach the agreement". Lucky Lucy D LLC v. LGS Casino LLC, 139 Nev. Adv. 26 (2023).

Oddly, as Bishop explains, the court thought the result might have been different if the provision had not included the word "generally." It's another valuable lesson in the point that words do work and the transaction planner must carefully consider the meaning of every word, even those that seem generally mundane.