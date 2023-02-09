« How does one apply the medium form merger rule under DGCL 252(h) when there are multiple classes of stock | Main

09/02/2023

Marc Benioff embraces The Profit Motive

In my book, The Profit Motive, I predicted that a lot of social justice warrior CEOs were really just greenwashing and that, when push comes to shove, they will put profits and shareholder value first. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff now stands as a prime example that I was right.

