Marc Benioff embraces The Profit Motive

In my book, The Profit Motive, I predicted that a lot of social justice warrior CEOs were really just greenwashing and that, when push comes to shove, they will put profits and shareholder value first. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff now stands as a prime example that I was right.

2/ In The Profit Motive, I pointed out that Benioff's actions have not always matched his rhetoric. But it now seems as though even his rhetoric is changing. — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) September 2, 2023

4/ Benioff is also taking an increasingly hard line on the deteriorating conditions in San Francisco. https://t.co/usHPAPk130 — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) September 2, 2023