On losing interest in politics

As I get older, I find myself giving less of a [mild scatalogical expletive omitted] about politics. Which is sort of odd for somebody who once was very engaged. I’ve more or less dropped out of The Federalist Society. I vote American Solidarity. But without enthusiasm. I can’t remember the last time I read a book about politics. I can’t remember the last really political blog post I wrote; I.e., one that was unrelated to corporate and securities law.

Of course, it may not just be part of the aging process, but rather the times. Certainly, the major parties aren’t helping. Each in its own way is just awful. They offer up uninspiring candidates with serious flaws. They each have adopted many policies I regard as deal breakers. They accomplish nothing.

The good news, I suppose, is that it frees up time for the things I really enjoy: Devotional life. Scholarship. Maintaining my aquaria. Meal planning.

But it’s still sort of odd to see posts from my politically engaged friends over on X and think “oh, who cares?”