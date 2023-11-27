Delaware VC Travis Laster Responds to Trump AG William Barr's Critique of Woke Delaware Corporate Law

In a WSJ op-ed last week former Trump AG William Barr (and attorney Jonathan Berry) argue that Delaware courts' "flirtation with ESG is jeopardizing its status as a preferred destination for corporate headquarters." I commented on that article in an earlier post. Over the weekend, Delaware Vice Chancellor Travis Laster also critiqued Barr's article.

I'm a fan of VC Laster's writing style, which has a certain flair. So I was amused by the zinger with which he opened:

There are many legal topics where AG Barr has vast knowledge and experience. On those subjects, his opinion should carry weight. His column demonstrates that Delaware law is not one of them.

Turning to Laster's substantive argument, he opens by saying that:

First, Delaware is not a stakeholder state. It has a board-centric model in which fiduciary duties run to the corporation for the ultimate benefit of the stockholders. That’s why Robert T. Miller, an Iowa law professor with impeccable conservative bona fides, recently authored an article titled Delaware Law Requires Directors to Manage the Corporation for the Benefit of its Stockholders and the Absurdity of Denying It. It's a good place to start.

As a point of personal privilege, I would prefer to characterize Delaware corporate law as a system of director primacy but I concede that director primacy is board-centric, so let's move on.

I would also note in passing that Robert Miller's article is a must read on this topic. As another matter of personal privilege, however, I would also suggest checking out my book The Profit Motive: Defending Shareholder Value Maximization, which has an extensive treatment of the state of Delaware law on this point.

Back to VC Laster, Barr had complained that:

... former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, who in 2021 declared that state law allows directors “to consider interests of broader constituents,” such as “stakeholders other than stockholders.” President Biden named her to the federal appellate bench in 2022.

Laster responds:

Judge Montgomery-Reeves was right when she said in 2021 that Delaware law allows directors “to consider interests of broader constituents,” such as “stakeholders other than stockholders.” ... But when the board makes its decision, the directors must believe in good faith that the path chosen will promote the value of the corporation for the long-term benefit of its stockholders.

A quibble: There are two sets of cases in which directors who consider non-shareholder interests in making decisions face a serious risk of liability. First, confessional cases; i.e., those in which the board of directors basically says "we're putting stakeholder interests ahead of those of shareholders and our shareholders can lump it." As I discuss in The Profit Motive, the classic confessional case was the Michigan Supreme Court's decision in Dodge v. Ford Motor Co., which was embraced sub silentio by the Delaware Chancery Court in eBay Domestic Holdings, Inc. v. Newmark. In effect, confessional cases are those in which the board has effectively admitted that they are acting in bad faith.

Second, although Laster doesn't mention it, Delaware law is clear that there is one set of circumstances in which Delaware courts forbid directors from taking stakeholder interests into account. As I explain in The Profit Motive (at p. 60):

In the course of the [Revlon] opinion, the Delaware Supreme Court [held that] once the board enters Revlon-land [i.e., enters into a transaction that will result in a change of control], any “concern for non-stockholder interests is inappropriate.” In other words, getting the best possible deal for the shareholders—regardless of the potential impact on other corporate constituencies—must be the board’s sole focus.

Back to VC Laster. who minimizes concerns about Caremark:

All Caremark requires is that directors make a good faith judgment regarding an information system to make them aware of potential threats to the corporation, then respond in good faith to information about threats.

Here I must part ways with the Vice Chancellor, albeit with respect. As I have said many times, albeit to no avail, Caremark was wrong from the outset and its progeny have mostly made things worse. In particular, note VC Laster's reference to "threats to the corporation." Therein lies the nub of the problem: What kinds of threats? Although VC Laster suggests that Caremark is most relevant to decisions about law compliance, he acknowledges that "directors could breach their duties if they knowingly fail to respond to other types of risks," while positing that "it would be a much tougher case." As I explain in my article, Don’t Compound the Caremark Mistake by Extending it to ESG Oversight:

Although Caremark has been applied almost exclusively with respect to law and accounting compliance, the original Caremark decision contemplated applying the oversight duty to the corporation’s “business performance.” Accordingly, there is no doctrinal reason that Caremark claims should not lie in cases in which the corporation suffered losses, not due to a failure to comply with applicable laws, but rather due to lax risk management. The question thus arises as to whether Caremark should be extended to board failures to exercise oversight with respect to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. Obviously, where existing legislation or regulations impose compliance obligations in ESG-related areas, such as human resources, the environment, or worker safety, Caremark already applies. As such, boards must “ensure that compliance and monitoring systems are in place” to oversee corporate compliance with those laws. Many ESG issues are not yet the subject to legal requirements, however. The question addressed in this Article is whether the board’s Caremark obligations should be extended to encompass oversight of corporate performance with such issues. In other words, should the board face potential liability not just for failing to ensure that the company has adequate reporting and monitoring systems in place to ensure compliance with ESG-related legal requirements, but also to monitor ESG risks in areas where corporate compliance would be voluntary or aspirational.

Admittedly, I have indulged in a fun bit of hyperbole by repeatedly comparing Caremark to The Chicken Heart, which was an episode of Arch Oboler's 1930s radio show Lights Out. The risk that Caremark will continue to expand into areas like ESG compliance, however, still strikes me as a very valid concern.

Having said that, however, I must note that Chancellor McCormick is not alarmed by recent developments suggesting that Caremark cases are becoming more frequent and easier to win. I also note Larry Cunningham's comments about a panel discussion on which he and Chancellor McCormick participated, which he thinks suggests concerns are the growth of Caremark are overstated. Larry concludes that "The real danger today is from Washington not Wilmington," a point with which I am fully in accord.

In sum, I agree with VC Laster's first two points. As for Barr's concern that "Caremark [is] a vector for “social-responsibility topics,” I tend to come down more on AG Barr's side. As I explained in my article, Don’t Compound the Caremark Mistake by Extending it to ESG Oversight , Caremark has the potential to convert aspirational goals into legal mandates. As such, extending Caremark to the ESG context would effectively create a legal mandate that directors try to balance profit against environmental and social issues. As such, it would work an important change in Delaware’s law of corporate purpose.