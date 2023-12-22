Back to the Future: Warner and Paramount Come Full Circle

Back in the 1980s, Time Inc. was principally a print publishing company. It's lineup included such stalwarts as Time, People, Sports Illustrated, and so on. Along the way, however, Time had picked up cable network HBO. Video entertainment was anticipated to play an increasing role in Time's future, which meant HBO and its other video enterprises need a constant flow of new content.

Time management developed a strategic plan, which the board adopted, to grow the video side of the business by combining with a major motion picture studio. After searching for acquisitions that would advance that plan, Time’s board of directors eventually approved a merger with Warner Communications. The deal was billed as a merger of equals, although the former Warner shareholders would receive newly issued shares representing approximately 62 percent of the shares of the combined Time-Warner entity.

By the way, the negotiations between Time and Warner were a claassic clash of massive Wall Street and Hollywood egos. Which company got its name first in the new title? Which firm's CEO could become CEO of the combined company? Who was the acquirer and who the target, a question that became even more fraught whenParamount entered the picture. All of which is chronicled by Connie Bruck in Master of the Game: Steve Ross and the Creation of Time Warner.

As I describe in my book, Mergers and Acquisitions:

Shortly before Time’ shareholders were to vote on the merger agreement,[1] Paramount made a cash tender offer for Time. Time’s board rejected the offer as inadequate, without entering into negotiations with Paramount. To forestall Paramount, the Time and Warner boards then agreed to a new structure for the transaction, under which Time would make a cash tender offer for a majority block of Warner shares to be followed by a merger in which remaining Warner shares would be acquired, thus obviating the need for shareholder approval. The new plan required Time to incur between 7 and 10 billion dollars in additional debt. Finally, and perhaps most damningly from the perspective of a Time shareholder, it foreclosed the possibility of a sale to Paramount. If the new plan succeeded, Time’s shareholders therefore would end up as minority shareholders in a company saddled with substantial debt and whose stock price almost certainly would be lower in the short run than the Paramount offer. [1] The plan of merger called for Warner to be merged into a Time subsidiary in exchange for Time common stock. Although Time was not formally a party to the merger and approval by its shareholders therefore was not required under Delaware law, New York Stock Exchange rules required a vote of Time shareholders because of the number of shares to be issued.

Paramount faced the obverse of Time's strategic problem. Time had a conduit for delivering video entertainment directly to consumers in their homes but insufficient content. Paramount had lots of content but no conduit for delivering it to consumer homes. So Paramount prized Time for HBO. But Paramount had no interest in Warner; indeed, Paramount would be unable to raise financing to buy the combined Time Warner entity even if it had wished to do so. Paramount thus needed to stop the Time-Warner merger. On the other hand, as the Delaware Supreme Court later explained, Time’s revisions to the Warner deal was motivated by a desire to advance legitimate corporate interests. The revised plan had not been cobbled together simply to justify takeover defenses, but was only intended to carry forward “a preexisting transaction in an altered form.” As a result, Paramount was essentially asking the court to enjoin Time’s board from continuing to operate the corporation’s business and affairs during the pendency of the takeover bid. The Delaware courts were properly reluctant to do so, as a hostile bidder has no right to expect the incumbent board of directors to stop an ongoing business strategy in mid-stream. Accordingly, in a landmark decision I still teach in M&A 30+ years later, the Delaware Supreme Court allowed Time to go forward with the revised acquisition.

Time shareholders probably would have preferred the Paramount deal. Paramount ultimately offered $200 per share in cash. Time's board claimed that the Warner deal would eventually result in a combined entity whose stock would trade in "ranges of $159-$247 for 1991, $230-$332 for 1992 and $208-$402 for 1993. ... The latter being a range that a Texan might feel at home on." Paramount Commun. Inc. v. Time Inc., 1989 WL 79880, at *13 (Del. Ch. July 14, 1989), aff'd, 565 A.2d 281 (Del. 1989).

None of those predictions panned out. To the contrary, a 2003 WSJ article observed that:

[Time's] shareholders didn't fare so well, particularly with the double whammy of the AOL combination. If you were a shareholder of Time back in 1989 and held your shares through various splits over the years, they would now be worth $113.76 each, about where they were trading more than 14 years ago and far below the Paramount offer. Meanwhile, if you'd just bought the stocks in the S&P 500 index, you would have almost tripled your money.

In 2021, I calculated that if you had taken the Paramount deal in 1989 and invested the $200 per share in the S&P 500, you'd have had $5,182.69 in 2021.

Of course, as that WSJ article reminds us, Time-Warner later went on to be acquired by AOL in a disastrous deal chronicled by Alec Klein in Stealing Time: Steve Case, Jerry Levin, and the Collapse of AOL Time Warner. At the time, AOL's stock price was hugely inflated by the doc-com bubble. The then-management and board of Time Warner thus agreed to a stock for stock deal, which went through mere months before the dot-com bubble burst. AOL Time Warner stock fell by pover two-thirds in the wake of the burst bubble. Over the next decade, trying to repair the damage required management to divest "the Time Warner Book Group, Warner Music Group, Time Warner Cable, and AOL."

The WSJ provided a simplified map of the complex series of deals that created today's Warner-Discovery entity:

All of which brings us up to this week. Despite decades of unwise deals, Warner is back in the news because it's thinking about coming full circle:

The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets reported late Wednesday that Warner Chief Executive David Zaslav met with Paramount CEO Bob Bakish earlier this week to discuss a possible deal.

Would this deal turn out any better than the ones that preceded it? The WSJ suggests caution:

Combining the owners of the Max and Paramount Plus streaming services also makes a certain amount of sense in a world where every streamer not named Netflix is losing money or owned by a tech giant (Amazon and Apple) that can stomach the losses. Warner and Paramount combined have about 158 million subscribers, which exceeds those of Disney’s core streaming services and would come second only to the 247 million subscribers Netflix currently boasts. But such a combination would bring together two companies under a mountain of debt—$61 billion combined as of the end of the third quarter. Meanwhile, the benefits from combining the scale and reach of two media titans would also likely draw the ire of regulators.

One wonders whether an alternative deal structure, such as a joint venture between Warner's Max and Paramount's Paramount+ streaming services would not make more sense.

In any case, this is a fitting Hollywood twist to a long running story, as Warner is now trying to woo the suitor it spurned 3 decades ago.