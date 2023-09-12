Fourth Edition of my Mini-treatise Agency, Partnerships & LLCs is Now Available

The Fourth Edition of my book Agency, Partnerships & LLCs (Concepts and Insights) is now available via Amazon. This thoroughly-updated edition provides a comprehensive guide to the law of agency relationships, partnerships, and limited liability companies. In addition to detailed treatment of the key legal issues, the text also provides balanced analyses of the policies underlying the law. The reader thus comes away not only with a knowledge of the law but also an understanding of why courts and legislatures chose those rules. The text incorporates frequent references to the most up-to-date sources of the law, including those most frequently encountered in law school courses, such as the Restatement (Third) of Agency, the Uniform Partnership Act, and the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act. In addition, to account for the increasing dominance of Delaware as the state in which limited liability companies are formed, the new edition pays considerable attention to the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act.