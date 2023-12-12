Milestone Birthday Dinner # 2

Sunday night we celebrated my milestone birthday at Rao's in Hollywood, our favorite Italian restaurant in LA.

I love the atmosphere:

Helen had called ahead to make sure they would reserve an order of Sunday gravy dinner for us:

Amazing. The meatball was especially tasty, but the braciole was a close second. The sausages were also great. My only real complaint was that the short rib could have been cooked a while longer.

We drank a 2017 Antinori Pian delle Vigne Brunello di Montalcino. It was a great match for the meat and pasta. It was a little tight when opened but our waiter kindly decanted it for us, which loosened it up quite a bit. Scents of black cherry, blackberry, and cranberry emerged. Long finish with oak and herbs.