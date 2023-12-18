On the lack of viewpoint diversity in academia: "The nation’s faculty are now the most politically homogeneous since the 1800s, when universities were divinity schools"

From today's WSJ:

By 2018, the ratio of Democrats to Republicans was 70 to 1 among faculty who taught religion, 48 to 1 in English, 17 to 1 in philosophy, history and psychology and 8 to 1 in political science, according to a study of the political affiliations of faculty at 51 of the top liberal-arts colleges. More than three quarters of Harvard’s faculty of arts and science now characterize their political leanings as liberal or very liberal, while less than 3% identify as conservative or very conservative, according to a Harvard Crimson survey.

The nation’s faculty are now the most politically homogeneous since the 1800s, when universities were divinity schools, according to Jonathan Haidt, a professor of ethical leadership at New York University’s business school who co-founded Heterodox Academy, which advocates viewpoint diversity on campus.