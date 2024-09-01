I May (Possibly) Have Overreacted to McDonalds: Should Business Associations Teachers Teach It?

A friend who uses my Business Associations casebook asked whether I was going to include the McDonalds case in the 2024 update to the casebook (available to law school faculty here). I responded that I was not, to which she responded "As I read the several posts you had on the decision (before reading it today), I had thought it was important to include!"

Well, yes, but.

Regular readers likely will recall my posts on Vice Chancellor Travis Laster's opinion in In re McDonald's Corp. Stockholder Deriv. Litig., in which the VC held that Caremark's oversight duty applies to officers as well as directors. As I explained in the first post, the decision initially exacerbated my longstanding concern that the scope of Caremark liability just keeps growing and growing.

In the second post, I noted that the estimable attorney and D&O Diary blogger Kevin LaCroix shared my concern that the defendant's conduct, "while doubtless egregious, did not go to the sort of existential, 'mission critical' failures that drove the recent Marchand and Boeing decisions."

My initial reaction to McDonald's admittedly was driven by my deeply held beliefs that:

Caremark was wrong from the outset. Caremark was further mangled by subsequent decisions. In recent years, there has been a steady expansion of Caremark liability.

In my third post, which came somewhat later, I acknowledged that some of my concern had proven unfounded. In particular, VC Laster's subsequent decision with respect to the potential liability of the McDonald's board dismissed the plaintiff's claims against the board and reaffirmed that:

The plaintiffs must do more than plead that the directors responded in a weak, inadequate, or even grossly negligent manner. The pled facts must indicate a serious failure of oversight sufficient to support an inference of bad faith.

So where does this leave us? Insofar as teaching the Caremark doctrine is concerned, what McDonald's adds is simply the proposition that Caremark's oversight duty extends to officers. But so what? As I noted in the first post:

There is a certain logic to Laster's conclusion. After all, in general, Delaware law holds that officers have the same fiduciary duties as directors.

To be sure, I still think the conduct alleged in McDonald's was personally appalling, but did not rise to the level one associates with Caremark liability:

At least by 2018, the Board was aware of the problems and was dealing with them.

There is no allegation of pervasive criminal conduct (one of Fairhurst's own acts of misconduct is described as "technically" constituting an assault), especially by the people that Fairhurst was charged with supervising. (Presumably, Fairhurst has no Caremarkduty to supervise himself).

The problem is not a lack of supervision or oversight, but rather one of inaction in the face of a known problem. The decision of how to handle sexual harassment is a business decision. Fairhurst and the McDonald's C-suite handled the decision poorly but that's not what Caremark is supposed to be about.

As appalling as Fairhurst and CEO's conduct undoubtedly was, it never posed the sort of existential threat that were involved in Marchand and Boeing.

But, having said that, I don't think that the opinion's arguably erroneous application of the doctrine to the facts at bar merits inclusion in the casebook. After all, since Bill Klein's first edition of the casebook our book has been intentionally the antithesis of the Cary and Eisenberg approach of including every case that comes along. Keep it lean and clean.

Looking to the future, however, McDonald's potentially could result in a significant expansion of officer (and director) liability unrelated to Caremark:

At the end of the opinion, VC Laster addressed the separate question of whether Fairhurst’s own personal misconduct constituted a breach of his fiduciary duties. Laster concluded that:

When Fairhurst engaged in sexual harassment, he was not acting subjectively to further the best interests of the Company. He therefore was acting in bad faith. The allegations against Fairhurst accordingly support a claim for breach of the duty of loyalty.

VC Laster thereby transformed sexual harassment—and who knows how much more of employment and civil rights law—into cognizable corporate law claims.

To be sure, VC Laster anticipated just such a complaint:

Some might ask whether the Court of Chancery should be hearing sexual harassment claims and worry that recognizing such a claim will open the floodgates to employment-style litigation. ... ... Like an oversight claim, a claim for breach of duty based on the officer’s own acts of sexual harassment is derivative, so all of the protections associated with derivative claims apply.

But so what? Is Laster saying that if Fairhurst had moved to dismiss for failure to make demand on the board per Rule 23.1 that Fairhurst would have won?

I do not see a firebreak between Laster's decision and "employment-style litigation." But I do see a slippery slope.

If that aspect of the opinion is picked up and approved in future cases, I will add a case to the section of the casebook that deals with the subset of the duty of loyalty that deals with the "duty" of good faith.

If you're an adopter of the casebook, let me know what you think.