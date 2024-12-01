Lowell Milken Funds New UCLA Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits

In 2011, Lowell Milken (UCLAW alum Class of 1973) gave the UCLA School of Law over $10 million to start the Lowell Milken Institute for Business Law and Policy, with which I have been proud to be associated since its founding. Lowell's continuing generosity has grown the Center's endowment to substantially higher levels. As such, his generosity has not only supported my work in many ways, but also the work of the whole business law faculty. It has elevated UCLA's visibility and reputation in business law. Along with my colleagues, I am deeply grateful to Lowell for his support.

The law school has just announced gifts from Lowell totalling over $11 million to fund the Lowell Milken Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits. The initial ddirector will be my friend and colleague Jill Horwitz:

She is a renowned expert in nonprofit law and in health law. Horwitz served as the reporter for the American Law Institute’s Restatement of the Law, Charitable Nonprofit Organizations, a publication that was a landmark step forward in the field. “Our work brings a much-needed forum to the nonprofit sector, particularly one on the vibrant West Coast,” Horwitz said. “There is a lot of exciting work to be done, and the creation of the center will serve UCLA, Los Angeles, and far beyond.”

I think this is great news. There is a need for serious scholarship in the non-profit sector that I am confident the new Center will promote. In addition, it will serve our students who are interested in legal careers that bridge public service and business.

My only quibble is the title. Shouldn't it be Non-Profits?

I realize that the Chicago Manual does not require use of a hyphen with non as a prefix, but Chicago has become notoriously lax.