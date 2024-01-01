Vice Chancellor Will Nails Caremark

As one of those commentators who has worried about the seeming expansion of Caremark liability, I was heartened by VC Will's opinion in the Segway case. (H/T: TCD.)

“Oversight duties under Delaware law are not" ... “designed to subject [fiduciaries] to personal liability for failure to predict the future and to properly evaluate business risk.” Bad things can happen to corporations despite fiduciaries exercising the utmost good faith. The Caremark doctrine is not a tool to hold fiduciaries liable for everyday business problems. Rather, it is intended to address the extraordinary case where fiduciaries’ “utter failure” to implement an effective compliance system or “conscious disregard” of the law gives rise to a corporate trauma.

VC Will also clarified how Caremark applies to officers:

Segway’s claim rests on the misimpression that an oversight claim pursued against an officer is easier to plead than one against a director. Irrespective of the defendant’s corporate title, a Caremark claim is “possibly the most difficult theory in corporation law upon which a plaintiff might hope to win a judgment.” At a minimum, a plaintiff pursuing an oversight claim against an officer would need to demonstrate that the officer failed to make a good faith effort to monitor central compliance risks within her remit that pose potential harm to the company or others.

Excellent.