Weird Caremark ruling from Delaware Supreme Court

@AnnMLipton observes: "it would be kind of odd if a Delaware court held that a board violated its fiduciary duties by causing the company to break the law, if the company’s primary regulator determined that the company had not broken the law." Very odd. https://t.co/NjyH3qUeaQ— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) January 3, 2024
On @fpileggi's excellent blog on Delaware corporate law, Frank Reynolds has a detailed treatment of the AmerisourceBergen case to which @AnnMLipton referred. https://t.co/fKun1AgLmr— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) January 3, 2024