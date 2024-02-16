Bainbridge for Delaware Vice Chancellor

I note that Delaware Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock intends to retire at the end of the year. As usual when there is an opening on thee Chancery Court, I expect to throw my hat into the ring. After all, am I not the leading proponent of Delaware corporate law in the academy? Am I not the voice crying in the wilderness that we don't need a Restatement of Corporate Law because we already have Folk on the Delaware General Corporation Law? When Lucian Bebchuk said Delaware is winning a race to the bottom, did I not proclaim that the race is to the top?



Of course, the usual blatant discrimination against non-Delaware residents will probably scupper my chances. It's a moral outrage.