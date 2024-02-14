Elon Musk sends part of his empire to Texas and part to Nevada. Why not just pick one?

Not unexpected. I'd love to learn why Neurolink went to NV and SpaceX to TX. https://t.co/8SkugTozOw— Anthony Rickey (@anthonyrickey) February 15, 2024
« Cunningham on the SEC's Climate Change Disclosure Rule | Main | Bainbridge for Delaware Vice Chancellor »
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis