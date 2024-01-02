Some initial thoughts about Tornetta v. Musk

A plea to Delaware jurists: Chancellor McCormick's Tornetta v. Musk opinion raises an important issue. I edit a widely used casebook on corporate law. I need to keep keep blocks of reading to about 20 pages if I want students to read it. How the heck am I supposed to trim a 200… — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) February 1, 2024

If we assume founders and managers have an incentive to minimize their cost of capital, they will prefer to incorporate in a state that ensures investor protection. By demonstrating that Delaware will hold even one of the richest CEOs in the world to account, the Chancellor…

In re the proper standard for reviewing controlling shareholder transactions, see also:

As Delaware contemplates the case, the court should acknowledge that not all controlling shareholder transactions should require cleansing.

In Tornetta v. Musk, Chancellor McCormick states that "Delaware's most onerous standard of review, entire fairness, applies because [Musk's compensation plan] was a conflicted-controller transaction." But do all controller transactions involve a conflict? I think not.