Top Sirloin with Barbecue Butter Sauce and Fried Potatoes, Onions, and Bacon

Steak

I had wanted a flat iron steak for this recipe, but couldn't get one at my store. So I opted for two 1.5" thick top sirloin steak that each weighed about 10 ounces.

I heavily seasoned both sides of the steak with salt, pepper, and Creole seasoning. I vacuum sealed each steak in its own bag. I let the steak rest in the refrigerator for 1 hour. I set up my sous vide machine, using a stock pot for the water bath. I added the bags to the water bath, set the machine to 134°, and set the time for 75 minutes.

When the steaks were finished, I set a 10-inch non-stick skillet with 1 tablespoon of bacon fat (see below) over medium-high heat. I removed the steaks from the bags, patted them very dry with paper towels, and added them to the hot pan. I seared the steaks for about a minute per side and transferred them to a cutting board to rest.

Slice against the grain.

Sauce

1 ½ tablespoons beef broth

1 ½ tablespoons Kansas City-style barbecue sauce

1 teaspoon butter

Combine all three ingredients in a small bowl. After cooking the steaks, add the sauce ingredients to the still hot skillet. Mix well and let reduce very slightly. Add any juices that collect on the cutting board.

Potatoes

4 slices thick cut bacon

medium red onion

1 pound medium Yukon Gold potatoes

2 cloves garlic, minced

salt

pepper

Creole seasoning

Cook bacon in a 12-inch non-stick skillet.

Cut red onion in half. Reserve one half for another use. Slice the other half into 1-inch long thin moons.

Slice potatoes using the 7 mm blade of your v-slicer.

When bacon is ready, transfer to a paper towel lined plate to drain. When cool, crumble bacon. Reserve.

Transfer 1 tablespoon of bacon fat into a 10 inch skillet and set aside.

Drain remaining bacon fat out of skillet into a glass bowl. Put 4 tablespoons of the fat back into the 12-inch skillet. Put skillet over medium-high heat (I used the 7 setting on my electric stove).

Add onion slices to pan. Salt well and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add potatoes. Season generously with salt, pepper, and Creole seasoning. Mix well, cover, and reduce heat to medium. Cook a total of approximately 15 minutes, stirring potatoes every few minutes, until lightly browned and tender.

Plate potatoes. Top with steak slices. Top with sauce. Serve a side salad.

Wine

We drank a 2021 Ridge Three Valleys (Sonoma County), which is a blend of 65% Zinfandel, 26% Petite Sirah, 5% Syrah, and 4% Alicante Bouschet. Great match. Deep purple. Rich and full bodied. Plums, blackberries, black cherry, and some peppery spice.