Business Lawyer Call for Submissions

The Business Lawyer asked me to post their call for submissions:

The Business Lawyer (TBL) is currently accepting submissions for Volume 79, Summer and Fall issues to be published in 2024. TBL is the peer-reviewed scholarly law review and premier publication of the ABA Business Law Section with over 19,000 readers. The Section welcomes article submissions to TBL on topics that advance the development, understanding, and analysis of business law. The Section also welcomes submissions of scholarly articles from legal academics who are looking for a large audience for their scholarship or who wish to adapt their prior research for use by the judiciary and the practicing bar. Pioneering articles originally published in The Business Lawyer have led to significant practice developments, notably in connection with standard practices for legal opinions and audit response letters.

In addition, the Section’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan encourages a diverse set of viewpoints and backgrounds for TBL authors. The plan includes the widest range of business law practitioners including but not limited to young lawyers, law students, senior lawyers, international lawyers, lawyers of diverse or underrepresented ethnic and racial backgrounds, lawyers with disabilities, LGBTQ2+ lawyers, and women lawyers.

All submissions should be in Word format, double-spaced (including footnotes), accompanied by author contact information, resumes, and an abstract. Manuscripts, including footnotes, ordinarily should not exceed one hundred pages in length (or about 25,000 words). In general, text and footnotes should follow the style and citation format prescribed in The Bluebook: A Uniform System of Citation (21st Edition). In addition, a manuscript will not be considered, and should not be submitted, if it is under consideration for publication elsewhere.

We look forward to reviewing your manuscripts. Please submit them to The Business Lawyer’s Production Manager, Diane Babal, at [email protected]. Direct any questions to [email protected] or 312/988-5507.