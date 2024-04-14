Commentary on SEC v. Matthew Panuwat: The Shadow Insider Trading Case

In 2021, the SEC brought a case against an employee of Medivation, Inc., alleging Panuwat had engaged in insider trading under the so-called misappropriation theory:

Matthew Panuwat, the then-head of business development at Medivation, a mid-sized, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, purchased short-term, out-of-the-money stock options in Incyte Corporation, another mid-cap oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, just days before the August 22, 2016 announcement that Pfizer would acquire Medivation at a significant premium. Panuwat allegedly purchased the options within minutes of learning highly confidential information concerning the merger. According to the complaint, Panuwat knew that investment bankers had cited Incyte as a comparable company in discussions with Medivation and he anticipated that the acquisition of Medivation would likely lead to an increase in Incyte's stock price. The complaint alleges that Medivation's insider trading policy expressly forbade Panuwat from using confidential information he acquired at Medivation to trade in the securities of any other publicly-traded company.

Last week a jury convicted Panuwat. It's gotten a fair bit of attention.

Yours truly did a pre-trial explainer on shadow insider trading, which is available here.

Joan Heminway:

The SEC's theory of liability, an application of insider trading's misappropriation doctrine as endorsed by the U.S. Supreme Court in U.S. v. O'Hagan, has been labeled "shadow trading." The Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, Gurbir S. Grewal, put it plainly in responding to the jury verdict in the Panuwat case on Friday: As we’ve said all along, there was nothing novel about this matter, and the jury agreed: this was insider trading, pure and simple. Defendant used highly confidential information about an impending announcement of the acquisition of biopharmaceutical company Medivation, Inc., the company where he worked, by Pfizer Inc. to trade ahead of the news for his own enrichment. Rather than buying the securities of Medivation, however, Panuwat used his employer’s confidential information to acquire a large stake in call options of another comparable public company, Incyte Corporation, whose share price increased materially on the important news. Yet, many assert that the SEC's theory in Panuwat broadens the potential for SEC insider trading violations and enforcement. See, e.g., here, here, and here. They include: a wide class of nonpublic information that may be determined to be material and give rise to an insider trading claim;

the expansive scope of insider trading's requisite duty of trust and confidence (and the potential importance of language in an insider trading compliance policy or confidentiality agreement in defining that duty); and

the potentially large number of circumstances in which employees may be exposed to confidential information about their employer that represents a value proposition in another firm's securities. Three of us on the BLPB have held some fascination regarding the Panuwat case over the past three years. Ann put the case on the blog's radar screen; John later offered perspectives based on the language of Medivation's insider trading compliance policy; and I offered comments on John's post (and now offer this post of my own).

Dave Lynn (pre conviction):

The panel that I moderated at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law’s Securities Regulation Institute last month delved into this topic in some depth, and I was surprised to learn that a significant number of companies that were the subject of a recent academic study had very broad language in their insider trading policies that prohibited trading in other companies’ securities based on material nonpublic information, rather than more targeted language that prohibited trading in the securities of other companies with which the employer did business or was negotiating a potential transaction. Those companies that have the very broad formulation in their insider trading policies should revisit those policies to tighten up the prohibited conduct, so as not to create duties for employees that could potentially be seen as breached under the shadow insider trading concept. ... While it is hard to say how far the SEC’s shadow insider trading theory will go, the Panuwat case highlights a need to avoid overbroad language in the insider trading policy that could potentially broaden the scope of liability for those who are subject to the policy.

Jonathan Richman has a very detailed discussion of the case and concludes: