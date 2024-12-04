In re Match Group, Inc. Derivative Litigation Post 1: The Facts

The Delaware Supreme Court recently decided In re Match Group, Inc. Derivative Litigation, 2024 WL 1449815 (Del. 2024), which addressed a longstanding question of the proper standard of review for transactions involving a controlling shareholder of a corporation. I am grateful to my friend Jeff Lipshaw (Suffolk) who kindly shared his summary of the facts with me and from which I have (with permission) borrowed.

Minority shareholders of Match—an online dating corporation—initiated a class action against the corporation itself, its previous directors, IAC—the former controlling shareholder (an internet and media company), and the former controlling shareholder's chairman. The lawsuit alleged that the controlling shareholder's separation from the corporation via a reverse spin-off was unfair. The Court of Chancery, under Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, granted the defendants' motion to dismiss. The minority shareholders subsequently appealed the decision.

A standard spin-off, also known as a forward spin-off, entails distributing stock of a subsidiary company to the shareholders of the parent company on a pro rata basis. This transaction effectively segments a portion of the company and allocates it to its current shareholders. Consequently, the subsidiary emerges as an independent entity with its distinct equity structure. Following the spinoff, shareholders possess shares in both entities, and typically, the overall value they hold remains unchanged immediately. Conversely, in a reverse spin-off, the parent company shifts its primary operations to a newly established subsidiary, distributing the subsidiary's stock to its shareholders while retaining any non-primary operations. For instance, in the case of IAC, its primary business was Match, while its non-primary ventures included ANGI Home Services, Vimeo, and other entities.

In the opinion, pre-separation Match Group, Inc. was referred to as “Old Match;” post-separation IAC/InterActiveCorp (now known as Match Group, Inc.) as “New Match;” pre-separation IAC/InterActiveCorp as “Old IAC;” and IAC Holdings Inc. (now known as IAC Inc.) as “New IAC.” I follow those conventions here.

Old IAC was the controlling shareholder of Old Match, a public corporation traded on NASDAQ. Old Match had two classes of stock. The Class A had one vote per share. The Class B had 10 votes per share. The minority shareholders held Class A only. Old IAC held both Class A and B, giving it 98% voting control of Old Match.

Old IAC wanted to split, creating two separate corporations: one that will hold the Match businesses and one that will hold all of OLD IAC’s other businesses.

To effectuate the transaction, Old IAC created a new subsidiary called New IAC, to which it contributed all of the non-dating internet and media businesses held by Old IAC. Old Match disposed of its cash holdings by issuing a cash dividend to its shareholders. The Old Match shareholders received $170 million, while Old IAC received $680 million, which Old IAC then contributed to New IAC.

Old IAC then amended its certificate of corporation to rename itself as Match Group (i.e., New Match, as referred to in the opinion), which will end up after the reverse spin-off. New Match will remain a public corporation but now will only have one class of common.

The next step was a share exchange in which the Old IAC shareholders exchanged their old IAC shares for shares in New Match and in New IAC. The unusually complicated exchange ratio provision was necessary to take into account the fact that New Match would retain $1.7 billion dollars of Old IAC debt.

The minority Old Match shareholders exchanged their Old Match shares for shares in New Match plus either $3.00 a share or the equivalent in New Match fractional shares.

To complete the reverse spin-off, Old Match was merged into another subsidiary of New Match, which moved all the dating service businesses into New Match.

The net effect is that New Match is now owned by the OLD IAC shareholders and the former minority shareholders of Old Match. New IAC is now owned by the Old IAC shareholders. New Match retained the $1.7 billion in debt. Short-term governance restrictions give New IAC governance rights in New Match. New Match has a right to issue $1.5 billion in new shares that are convertible into New IAC shares, with the proceeds of the share issuance going to New IAC.