In re Match Group, Inc. Derivative Litigation Post 2: Issues and Holdings

Issues: 1. Does the MFW decision apply outside the context of freeze-out mergers? 2. If so, had IAC and Match satisfied MFW?

Held: 1. Entire fairness is the standard of review in transactions between a controlled corporation and a controlling stockholder when the controlling stockholder receives a non-ratable benefit, but the business judgment rule will apply when: (1) a controlling stockholder conditions the transaction from the start on the approval of both a special committee and a majority of the minority stockholders; (2) the special committee is independent; (3) the special committee is fully empowered; (4) the special committee meets its duty of care; (5) the vote of the minority is informed; and (6) there is no coercion of the minority.

2. The transaction at issue is non-ratable. The structure of the Old IAC shareholders’ investment has changed from one company to two. Presumably, the designers of the transaction think that will eventually create new value for Old IAC shareholders. More important, however, this is more than simply rearranging the deck chairs. Old IAC shareholders are getting an immediate bump that comes at the exense of the Old Match shareholders. Old IAC stockholders received shares in both New IAC and New Match. Old Match minority stockholders received shares in New Match. The New Match minority stockholders now owned common stock in a widely held and highly leveraged corporation, subject to short-term restrictive governance provisions. The New Match minority stockholders also gained an additional 2% of the Match business. IAC stockholders received most of the interest in New Match, as well as shares in a cash-rich corporation with little to no debt, New IAC.

The entire special committee must be independent. Because one of the directors had longstanding economic and personal ties to the chair of IAC, he lacked independence. Accordingly, entire fairness is the standard of review. The case is remanded for a determination of whether it was fair.

In some ways all of this is rather anticlimactic. As Ann Lipton observes: