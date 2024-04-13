In re Match Group, Inc. Derivative Litigation Post 3: Give an Example of a Ratable Transaction

The Match decision’s analysis of Williams v. Geier is helpful:

The defendants rely heavily on Williams v. Geier, where we affirmed the Court of Chancery’s business judgment review of a recapitalization that involved a charter amendment that provided for a form of tenure voting. Under the tenure voting plan, common stockholders would receive ten votes per share, and upon a sale or transfer, each share would revert to one vote per share if held for three years. The controlling stockholder group and corporate officers implemented the recapitalization, which included charter amendments implementing tenure voting. A majority independent board approved the recapitalization. This Court agreed with the Court of Chancery that the standard of review was business judgment.

An important aspect of Williams limits its relevance here. It is correct that the recapitalization involved a controlling stockholder group, a majority independent board approved the act, and the Court ultimately applied business judgment review. It is also correct that the controlling stockholders “reap[ed] a benefit” from the transaction. But the Williams majority also concluded that “no non-pro rata [sic] or disproportionate benefit. . . accrued to the [controlling stockholders] on the face of the Recapitalization, although the dynamics of how the Plan would work in practice had the effect of strengthening the [controlling stockholders’] control.” In other words, the majority, over the dissent’s contrary view, found that “[t]he Recapitalization applied to every stockholder, whether a stockholder was a minority stockholder or part of the majority bloc.” Entire fairness review did not apply because the controlling stockholders received the same benefit as other stockholders.141

141 See Sinclair Oil Corp., 280 A.2d at 720 (“Self-dealing occurs when the parent, by virtue of its domination of the subsidiary, causes the subsidiary to act in such a way that the parent receives something from the subsidiary to the exclusion of, and detriment to, the minority stockholders of the subsidiary.”).