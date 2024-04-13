In re Match Group, Inc. Derivative Litigation Post 4: The Disparity Between Substantive Review of Controller Transactions and Demand Excusal

Ann Lipton observes that:

I have previously remarked on the disjunction between requiring MFW for conflicted transactions, but only board independence for considering litigation demands against controlling shareholders. In my paper, After Corwin: Down the Controlling Shareholder Rabbit Hole, I said:

litigation demands are, in a real sense, different from ordinary conflict transactions. If directors are too conflicted to consider the merits of a transaction, the court evaluates its fairness. By contrast, if directors are too conflicted to consider the merits of bringing litigation, shareholders themselves are permitted to assume control of corporate machinery to bring the action in their stead. For that reason, demand excusal may legitimately be viewed as its own category of problem.

Reading quickly, it appears the Delaware Supreme Court adopted similar reasoning:

Admittedly, there is a tension in our law in these contexts. But Aronson and our demand review precedent stand apart from the substantive standard of review in controlling stockholder transactions. The distinction is grounded in the board’s statutory authority to control the business and affairs of the corporation, which encompasses the decision whether to pursue litigation.