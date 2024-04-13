In re Match Group, Inc. Derivative Litigation Post 5: Comments from the Blogosphere

Sullivan and Cromwell:

Similar to recent Court of Chancery cases, including the Sears and TripAdvisor decisions, the Delaware Supreme Court’s decision continues a trend of reviewing controller transactions with significant skepticism, emphasizing the need for a careful process even where such conflicted controller transaction does not involve a freeze-out merger.

Debevoise & Plimpton:

The Supreme Court rejected the “MFW creep” argument made by defendants—that MFW was intended to be confined to the context of controller squeeze-out mergers and that either of the MFW protections (special committee approval or majority-of-the-minority vote) should be adequate to trigger business judgment review outside that context.