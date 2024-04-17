Quick Reactions to Tesla's Proposal to Reincorporate in Texas

Elon pulled the trigger. Tesla has proposed reincorporating in Texas. Interestingly, it is also asking shareholders to re-ratify Elon's compensation package, presumably on the belief that it may defang the adverse Delaware decision and/or be acceptable to Texas courts.… — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) April 17, 2024

Tesla is asking shareholders to vote on Elon Musk’s $55.8 billion compensation package, which was previously struck down in court https://t.co/UUgzgwu3BC https://t.co/UUgzgwu3BC — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 17, 2024

Tesla proposed to grant Elon Musk the same $56 billion pay that its shareholders approved six years ago — and that a Delaware judge shot down in January. Where Texas fits in. https://t.co/6ojzkzUmH0 — Bloomberg (@business) April 17, 2024

The market does not seem to care much about Tesla's announcement of proposals to reincorporate in Texas and ratify Musk's compensation package. It could just be that it was already expecting both proposals, although neither was certain to be proposed. pic.twitter.com/6JFLkKiYo2 — Robert Anderson (@ProfRobAnderson) April 17, 2024