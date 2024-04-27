Some Recent Ridge Vineyards Tasting Notes

Longtime readers know I am a fan of Ridge Vineyards wine sort of the way some people are Taylor Swift fans. But lately I've been drinking even more Ridge than usual. Herewith some recent notes:

Buchignani Ranch Carignane (Alexander Valley) 2022

100% Carignane. This is a varietal that doesn't get a ton of credit, but which I think can be a very versatile food wine. We had it with a roast chicken, for which it made a very enjoyable match. Blackberry, raspberry, black cherry. Less rustic than most Carignane-dominated wines. Very enjoable now. Probably not a wine to lay down for more than 3-5 years. Grade:91

Syrah Grenache Mataro (Dry Creek Valley) 2021

74% Syrah, 17% Grenache, 9% Mataro. Sourced from the Lytton Springs Vineyard. This was a really interesting wine what we had with a simple meal of grilled steaks, baked potato, and sald, for which it was a great match. Very drinkable now, although I think it would improve with a couple more years cellar age. Rich nose suggesting cassis, black pepper, mocha java, and violets. The palate followed, but also suggested plums. Grade: 90

Buchignani Ranch Zinfandel (Alexander Valley) 2019