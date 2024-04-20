Under Delaware Law, Text Based Communications--Even Real Time Communications--Cannot Constitute a Board Meeting

Keith Paul Bishop on California law:

I recently discussed whether chat messages constitute "minutes" of a meeting. A related question is whether emails constitute a meeting. The California General Corporation Law contemplates that a meeting of a corporation's board of directors does not require that directors be physically present at the same location. Cal. Corp. Code § 307(a)(6). If directors participate by conference telephone or electronic video screen communication, all directors participating in the meeting are able to hear one another. Id. If directors participate by electronic transmission by and to the corporation (other than conference telephone and electronic video screen communication), then each member participating in the meeting must be able to communicate with all of the other members concurrently and each member is provided the means of participating in all matters before the board, including, without limitation, the capacity to propose, or to interpose an objection to, a specific action to be taken by the corporation. Id. The same conditions are found in California's Nonprofit Mutual Benefit Corporation Law. Cal. Corp. Code § 7211(a)(6).

He concludes that "an exchange of emails would likely fail to satisfy the requirement that each member of the board be able to communication with all other members concurrently."

I blogged about this issue under Delaware law all the way back in 2003:

Delaware General Corporation Law sec. 141(i) provides that directors may conduct a meeting: by means of conference telephone or other communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other.... Web-based supplements to a telephone conference call thus are fine, but real-time text based messaging is OUT. To conduct a meeting exclusively online, in a Delaware corporation at least, you must use Internet telephony. I wonder if any Delaware corporations have held invalid text-based board meetings online? I emailed this post to the reporter who wrote the story and asked him. I'll report back if he answers. In the meanwhile, I once wrote an article motivated by DGCL section 141(i)'s requirement that directors be able to hear one another. Why a Board? Group Decision Making in Corporate Governance, 55 VANDERBILT LAW REVIEW 1 (2002). To be clear, the article's not about online meetings -- its a theoretical inquiry (neoinstitutional and behavioral economics with a dose of social norms theory) into why corporations are run by a board rather than an individual autocrat (of course, in practice, many CEOs are individual autocrats). But section 141(i) was what got me thinking about the theory issues.

The post goes on to discuss the theoretical reasons why a requirement that directors be able to hear each other makes sense.

FYI: There have been no subsequent pertinent changes to DGCL 141.