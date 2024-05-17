« Smith-Madrone Riesling (Napa Valley; Spring Mountain District) 2019 | Main

05/17/2024

Duck Fat Roasted Baby Carrots

  • 8 ounces baby carrots
  • 1 ½ tablespoons duck fat, melted
  • ¼ teaspoon sweet paprika
  • ¾ teaspoon dried thyme
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon honey, briefly warmed in microwave so it is runny

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Mix duck fat with thyme, paprika, salt, and pepper in a bowl large enough to hold the carrots.

I like the Earth Exotics baby carrots, which come pre-peeled, are just the right length, and actually look like carrots.

Add the carrots to the bowl with the duck fat mixture and toss until well coated. Put carrots on a baking sheet covered with a Silpat silicon baking mat (makes serving and cleanup much easier).

Bake carrots for 25 minutes or until they pierce easily with a parking knife. Using a small pastry brush, brush carrots with honey. Serve.

