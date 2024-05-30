ExxonMobil shareholders crush climate activist shareholder efforts to make company go green

Exxon faced a revolt by ESG-oriented shareholder activists at its most recent annual shareholder meeting. As the meeting turned out, however, it was a clean sweep for Exxon. Despite activist opposition to reelecting two board members--chief executive Darren Woods and lead independent director Jay Hooley--all 12 of Exxon's board members were reelected. All directors got at least 87% of the vote.

ESG activists also put several proposals on the proxy statement. One requested that executive pay to emission reductions. Three requested reports by the board on, respectively, gender and racial pay gaps, the future of Exxon's plastic business, and the social impact of energy transition. All four lost.

Exxon CEO Woods reportedly stated that:

“Today, our investors sent a powerful message that rules and value-creation matter… we expect the activist crowd will try and claim victory on today’s vote, but common sense should tell you otherwise in light of the large margin of the loss."

I was particularly interested in this meeting, as I recently had an op-ed appear in the OC Register and its sister papers, CalPERS Continues to Play Politics Despite Poor Performance, attacking CalPERS announced it intended to support the ESG proposals.