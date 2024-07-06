Law Professors' Letter Opposing Amendment to DGCL 122(18)

Along with dozens of other top corporate law faculty, I signed a letter sent to the Delaware legislature opposing the proposed amendment to DGCL section 122(18). The amendment is designed to overturn VC Laster's recent decision in West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. Moelis & Company.

I should stress that not everyone who signed the letter did so because they agree with Moelis. I would support a more carefully drafted legislative fix. But this proposal was drafted in a hurry and not very well. As the letter states: