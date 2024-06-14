Preliminary Thoughts on the Outcome of the Tesla Annual Shareholder Meeting Part 2: The Compensation Vote

In 2018, Elon Musk's compensation package from Tesla was a landmark deal that set a new standard for executive pay. Instead of a traditional salary or cash bonuses, Musk's compensation was tied entirely to Tesla's performance, specifically its market capitalization and operational milestones. The package included a series of 12 tranches of stock options, each exercisable only if Tesla reached specific targets related to market cap, revenue, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

For each tranche to vest, Tesla’s market cap had to increase by $50 billion increments, starting at $100 billion and going up to $650 billion. Additionally, Tesla had to achieve either revenue or EBITDA targets for each tranche. If all targets were met, Musk could receive stock options worth up to $55 billion at the time of the agreement, potentially making it the largest compensation deal ever. The ambitious nature of this package aimed to align Musk's incentives with those of shareholders, focusing on long-term growth and performance. However, if Tesla failed to meet these milestones, Musk would receive no compensation, emphasizing the high-risk, high-reward nature of the agreement.

By June 2022, virtually all of the milestones had been satisfied. The options have vested, although Musk has not exercised any of the options.

In 2018, Richard Tornetta, a Tesla shareholder who owned a whopping nine Tesla shares, brought a derivative suit on behalf of Tesla against Musk and the board. (As I have said many times before, the real party in interest in derivative litigation is the plaintiff's lawyer not the nominal plaintiff. And boy do Tornetta's lawyers have an interest in this case. They're anticipated to ask for attorney's fees of $6 billion -- that's billion, with a b.)

After an interminable pre-trial process, the case finally went to trial in November 2022. Post-trial proceedings wrapped up in April 2023. In January 2024, Chancellor Kathleen McCormick finally issued her interminable opinion (occupying a whopping 118 pages in the West reporter). ("Those familiar with the common structure of Chancery Court opinions will recall that there is uniformly a lengthy and very detailed account of the facts--who negotiated with whom, what did they say, etc.--in cases that apply a fiduciary standard." Robert E. Scott, Contract Design and the Shading Problem, 99 Marq. L. Rev. 1, 33 n.85 (2015). Personally, I think they do that to make it harder for the Delaware Supreme Court to reverse on appeal.)

The opinion has flippant moments. For example, McCormick described her decision as "daring to 'boldly go where no man has gone before,' or at least where no Delaware court has tread." Tornetta v. Musk, 310 A.3d 430, 446 (Del. Ch. 2024). It also implies a certain amount of disdain for Musk on McCormick's part. At multiple points, for example, she takes pains to highlight some of Musk's more idiosyncratic actions and statements, most of which seems to have little to do with the merits of the case. Who cares, for example, that Musk calls himself Tesla's "Technoking" or Twitter's "chief twit." Of course, Musk infamously returns the favor with bells on.

In any case, Chancellor McCormick determined that Elon Musk was Tesla's controlling shareholder. I think it is fair to say that Delaware courts are increasingly pushing the edge of the envelope on the definition of controller, in part because they have embraced this idea that "superstar CEOs" are controllers. Which means what? You become a controlling shareholder if People or the Daily Mail cover your doings? Can you be a controller if you own 1 share but you're the CEO and you've got a lot of Twitter followers? Apparently so. the academics who brought forward the superstar CEO McCormick adopted in Tornetta have said: "We should stress ... that significant share ownership is not a necessary condition of superstar status." Assaf Hamdani & Kobi Kastiel, Superstar Ceos and Corporate Law, 100 Wash. U. L. Rev. 1353, 1376 (2023). In fairness, of course, they don't just tot up Twitter followers to determine superstar status. On the other hand, they also don't offer much in the way of guidance: "We view superstar CEOs as individuals who directors, investors, and markets believe make a unique contribution to company value. ... For our present purposes, the precise factors that could make certain individuals uniquely valuable are less important." Id. at 1367-68. I find this whole concept deeply troubling, as it vastly expands the universe of controllers. I plan to address it in a forthcoming article. For now, suffice it to say, that McCormick didn't need to go there in Musk's case and her decision to do so opened a can of worms. And not just any worms, but microchaetus rappi.

Anyway, at Tesla's just concluded annual meeting the board put the following proposal to the shareholders for a vote:

Following the recommendations of the Special Committee, the Board, with Mr. Musk and Kimbal Musk recusing themselves, has determined to seek ratification by stockholders of the 2018 CEO Performance Award (such ratification of the 2018 CEO Performance Award, whether under common law or under Section 204 of the DGCL, the “Ratification”), and determined that the Ratification is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders, and recommends that our stockholders vote to ratify the 2018 CEO Performance Award at the 2024 Annual Meeting.

The proposal was overwhelmingly approved:

The board sought to ensure that the MFW conditions discussed in the prior post were met. There was a special committee comprised of a single independent director (as noted in the prior post, the use of a single member committee is permitted but not preferred). There was a vote of the majority of the minority shareholders. It'll be hard to argue that the vote was not an informed one. The discussion in the proxy statement consumed some 27 pages, including a detailed analysis of McCormick's opinion setting forth the myriad defects she had identified with the first approval. They also included the full text of the opinion as an annex to the proxy statement.

Instead, as I see it, the big problem is that objecting shareholders (more precisely, the plaintiff lawyer who finds a shareholder to act as the representative plaintiff) will have a plausible argument that the vote was not uncoerced.

Elon Musk appears to confirmed and even clarify what can be seen as a threat to Tesla shareholders: give me 25% of the company or I won’t build AI and robotic products at the company, after making clear that the company is worthless without those. ... More recently, the CEO has not only said that but has also been making moves to ensure that this is the only path for Tesla, like canceling the cheaper Tesla vehicle on the unboxed platform in favor of its upcoming Robotaxi. That’s why it was really concerning when the CEO suggested that he is “uncomfortable” building AI products at Tesla unless he has “25% control over the company” – something he doesn’t have right now – partly because he decided to sell tens of billions of dollars worth of Tesla shares to buy Twitter.

In effect, one might argue, Musk is threatening to usurp corporate opportunities and to devote even more of his full and attention to his non-Tesla investments. If so, "Delaware decisions recognize that when controllers actually make retributive threats, that fact has legal significance." In re Ezcorp Inc. Consulting Agreement Derivative Litig., No. CV 9962-VCL, 2016 WL 301245, at *41 (Del. Ch. Jan. 25, 2016). What significance? Among other things, "Delaware decisions recognize that when controllers actually make retributive threats, that fact is evidence of unfair dealing." In re Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. Stockholder Litig., 309 A.3d 474, 537 (Del. Ch. 2024). It's not much of a stretch to think retributive threats would invalidate a MFW defense.

(I note in passing that Musk is already being sued for having usurped a corporate opportunity from Tesla in connection with his involvement wiith xAI.)

But let us assume for sake of argument that the vote satisfied MFW. What impact will it have? Will it cause McCormick to revisit her opinion? Could it impact the appeal?

If you asked 10 corporate law professors that question, you'd get at least 15 different answers. (And, yes, I checked my math.)

The one thing I am 100% confident about w/r/t to the future of the compensation litigation challenging Elon Musk’s pay at #Tesla, is that anybody on Twitter (including fancy law professors) who says they’re 100% confident should be ignored and/or mocked. — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) June 14, 2024

Tesla relies on DGCL section 204, which provides that "no defective corporate act or putative stock shall be void or voidable solely as a result of a failure of authorization if ratified as provided in this section ..." Ratification requires approval by the board (check) and by a the holders of a majority of the shares present at a stockholder meeting.

Sadly, there is little caselaw interpreting section 204. One problem I nevertheless see is that McCormick did not hold Musk's compensation package to be either void or voidable. Instead, she granted the equitable remedy of rescission. Another is that it is far from clear that Section 204 even applies to a failure to satisfy the MFW conditions. It appears that section 204 was intended to allow ratification of acts that were determined to be void or voidable for failing to comply with some technical aspect of the Delaware statute, the articles, or the bylaws.

Indeed, Tesla's own proxy statement admitted:

The Special Committee and its advisors noted that they could not predict with certainty how a stockholder vote to ratify the 2018 CEO Performance Award would be treated under Delaware law in these novel circumstances.

We shall simply have to wait and see.