Another stellar wine from our friends at Smith-Madrone. Great match for a roast chicken with stuffing and honey glazed carrots. Apricot, pear, and lemon on the nose. Pear, lemon, kiwi on the palate. A distinct mineral note on both, somewhat reminiscent of a Chablis. Unlike most Napa Chardonnay, it will age. If I had a criticism, I'd like a pinch more new oak. But just a pinch. Highly recommended.