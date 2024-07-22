A sharp partisan divide has developed with regard to higher education

From Gallup:

It’s hardly surprising. One survey after another for years has told us that the professoriate leans sharply left relative to the country as a whole. The academy has been the intellectual engine driving transgressive and progressive agendas that have now burst into the public scene. And then came last spring’s encampments and performative protests.The problem is that higher education is fundamental to our economy. Whether conservatives like it or not, much of the research that keeps our economy and our military lead over our competitors comes out of universities. Universities and conservatives need to figure out a way to live with each other.