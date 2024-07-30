« I've posted a new article to SSRN: DExit Drivers: Is Delaware's Dominance Threatened? | Main

07/30/2024

VC Travis Laster on my article, DExit Drivers

Delaware VC Travis Laster says my article, DExit Drivers, makes many interesting points that make it worth reading. 😎 

Screenshot 2024-07-30 at 11.50.19 AM

Posted at 11:56 AM in Corporate Law, Dept of Self-Promotion |

| |

Comments