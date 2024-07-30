VC Travis Laster on my article, DExit Drivers

Delaware VC Travis Laster says my article, DExit Drivers, makes many interesting points that make it worth reading. 😎
« I've posted a new article to SSRN: DExit Drivers: Is Delaware's Dominance Threatened? | Main
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis