Lazy Man's Corn Cakes

1 14.5-ounce can creamed corn

1 ½ cups Kodiak Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix

1 egg, beaten

½ cup whole milk

Combine all ingredients (do not over work). If mix is too thick add a tablespoon of milk at a time until you get the batter consistency you want.

Heat a griddle to 375º (I use my infrared thermometer to check). Grease lightly with vegetable oil. Using a ¼ measuring cup or scoop add batter to griddle. Cook until bubbles appear in the batter, flip and cook until the cakes are golden brown.

I served then with maple glazed pork chops.