Pork Chops (Sous Vide) with Maple Glaze

- 2 8-ounce boneless pork chops
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 ½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ¾ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¾ teaspoon dried Italian parsley
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- Salt and pepper
Liberally season pork chops on both sides with salt and pepper. Vacuum seal the chops in a plastic bag. Place in a 140º sous vide bath for 1 ½ hours. Remove chops from bath and bag. Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. Sear 1 minute on each side in a blazing hot skillet.
Meanwhile, combine all remaining ingredients in a small sauce pan. Bring to a simmer and allow to reduce to a glaze. Keep warm.
When pork chops are ready, spoon glaze over them.
I served them with corn cakes.