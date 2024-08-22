« Expanding on the question of whether Trump can fire Gensler | Main | Lazy Man's Corn Cakes »

08/22/2024

Pork Chops (Sous Vide) with Maple Glaze

  • 2 8-ounce boneless pork chops
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • 1 ½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • ¾ teaspoon dried thyme
  • ¾ teaspoon dried Italian parsley
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder
  • Salt and pepper

Liberally season pork chops on both sides with salt and pepper. Vacuum seal the chops in a plastic bag. Place in a 140º sous vide bath for 1 ½ hours. Remove chops from bath and bag. Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. Sear 1 minute on each side in a blazing hot skillet.

Meanwhile, combine all remaining ingredients in a small sauce pan. Bring to a simmer and allow to reduce to a glaze. Keep warm. 

When pork chops are ready, spoon glaze over them.

I served them with corn cakes.

