Pork Chops (Sous Vide) with Maple Glaze

2 8-ounce boneless pork chops

¼ cup maple syrup

1 ½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¾ teaspoon dried thyme

¾ teaspoon dried Italian parsley

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

Salt and pepper

Liberally season pork chops on both sides with salt and pepper. Vacuum seal the chops in a plastic bag. Place in a 140º sous vide bath for 1 ½ hours. Remove chops from bath and bag. Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. Sear 1 minute on each side in a blazing hot skillet.

Meanwhile, combine all remaining ingredients in a small sauce pan. Bring to a simmer and allow to reduce to a glaze. Keep warm.

When pork chops are ready, spoon glaze over them.

I served them with corn cakes.