Bainbridge and Alon-Beck debate Tornetta v. Musk

I was pleased to participate in Seth Oranburg's podcast Organized: The Business Law Breakdown:

In this episode of Organized, Professor Seth Oranburg is joined by UCLA Law Professor Stephen Bainbridge, one of the nation’s foremost corporate law theorists, and Case Western Reserve Professor Anat Alon-Beck, a leading expert on corporate governance, to unpack Tornetta v. Musk, a case that has sparked debates about power, process, and the future of Delaware corporate law.

It was a lot of fun. Seth and Anat are both smart and knowledgeable, which made for an informative and provocative discussion.