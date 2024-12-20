« Ravioli with Mushroom, Pancetta, and Sage Sauce | Main | Crossing the Threshold of Hope: A Transformative Encounter with John Paul II's Thought »

12/20/2024

Bainbridge and Alon-Beck debate Tornetta v. Musk

I was pleased to participate in Seth Oranburg's podcast Organized: The Business Law Breakdown:

In this episode of Organized, Professor Seth Oranburg is joined by UCLA Law Professor Stephen Bainbridge, one of the nation’s foremost corporate law theorists, and Case Western Reserve Professor Anat Alon-Beck, a leading expert on corporate governance, to unpack Tornetta v. Musk, a case that has sparked debates about power, process, and the future of Delaware corporate law.

It was a lot of fun. Seth and Anat are both smart and knowledgeable, which made for an informative and provocative discussion.

 

Posted at 04:08 PM in Corporate Law, Dept of Self-Promotion, Executive Compensation |

| |

Comments