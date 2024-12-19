Ravioli with Mushroom, Pancetta, and Sage Sauce

- 10 ounce package of Rana Mushroom Ravioli
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 ounces pancetta, diced
- 8 ounces fresh cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms, reconstituted and diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 6 fresh sage leaves, finely chopped
- ½ cup white wine
- 1 cup porcini reconstituting broth
- ½ cup evaporated milk
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated (plus extra for garnishing at the table)
- Salt and black pepper
- 1 tablespoon truffle butter
- 2 tablespoons Italian fresh parsley (or two teaspoons dried), chopped
Bring 1½ cups chicken broth to a boil. Remove from heat. Add porcini mushrooms. When softened, drain the mushrooms, reserving the liquid in a measuring cup. Rinse and dice the mushrooms, setting them aside and reserving. Allow grit to settle to bottom of measuring cup. Pour 1 cup of liquid off the grit and reserve.
Bring pot of salted water to a boil. Cook ravioli 3 minutes. Drain.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add the diced pancetta and cook until crispy, about 5-7 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside, leaving the rendered fat in the pan.
Add the mushrooms to the skillet. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until they release their moisture and turn golden brown, about 8-10 minutes.
Add the shallot, stir in, and cook 2 minutes.
Stir in the minced garlic and chopped sage. Cook for 1 minute.
Add wine to the skillet. Allow the wine to reduce by half, about 2-3 minutes, scraping the bottom to release any browned bits.
Add reconstituting liquid and Worcestershire sauce to skillet and simmer 3 minutes. Add parsley (if using dried).
Add the evaporated milk to skillet and simmer 5 minutes.
Return the reserved pancetta to the skillet.
Season with salt and pepper. Stir in truffle butter and parsley (if using fresh).
Add ravioli and simmer 1-2 minutes.