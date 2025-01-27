Agency, Partnerships, and Limited Liability Entities: Cases and Materials on Unincorporated Business Associations--6th Edition

Foundation Press has announced that the 6th edition of Agency, Partnerships, and Limited Liability Entities: Cases and Materials on Unincorporated Business Associations is now available for pre-orders.

This book is a collection of edited cases, original text, questions, and problems designed for use in a law school level course on agency, partnerships, and limited liability entities. A key feature of this casebook is the extensive coverage of limited liability entities, especially unincorporated limited liability companies (LLCs). The authors include cases on such LLC topics as formation, interpretation of the operating agreement, piercing the LLC "veil," fiduciary obligation, expulsion of an LLC member, and dissolution. Also included is a section on the question of whether membership interests in LLCs and limited partnerships are a security. This edition has been meticulously updated with important new cases and rules.

In this edition, I am joined by two new coauthors: James Park (UCLA) and Usha Rodrigues (Georgia). I was delighted that these two outstanding corporate law scholars wanted to work with me and our partnership went very well. I think the new book is even better than ever thanks to their contributions.