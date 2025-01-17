On a Personal Note

I wanted to let my readers know how we’re doing given the Los Angeles fires. The two main fires are the Palisades and Eaton fires. The Palisades fire is about 15 miles west of us out in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu. It is mainly moving away from us. Sadly, however, many of my work colleagues do live in that area and have been evacuated. Several lost their homes.

The Eaton fire is about 15 miles northeast of us, up above Pasadena. It has not moved in our direction, thankfully.

Last Wednesday night a brush fire broke out in a canyon just northwest of us. It was about a quarter-mile away. We could see and smell the fire quite distinctly. Almost immediately, Helen and I were ordered to evacuate. We threw some stuff together, grabbed our dog Harry, and headed out. I’ve since bought us each a duffel bag and we’re organizing go bags to have essentials ready to grab if we go through this again.

We were able to find a hotel in Santa Monica that was outside the fire evacuation zones. Everyone at the hotel was incredibly welcoming, but we were quite worried about our home. A neighbor who evacuated after we did reported that the fire was almost to our house. So we were hoping and praying but preparing mentally for being burnt out.

I know God always answers prayer but I also know that sometimes the answer is “no.” But not this time. This time the answer was a resounding yes. We were able to connect to the security camera system at our house late Wednesday night and were overjoyed to see that the LAFD had stopped the fire before it reached our home.

We were able to return home Thursday afternoon and were again overjoyed to see that the house was intact.

The Sunset fire ended up burning only 43 acres, mostly of brush in undeveloped canyons. As far as I know, no structures in our neighborhood took fire damage.

Like a lot of our neighbors, however, our house took some water damage. The firefighters were using planes and helicopters to drop water on the fire and apparently quite a lot hit our house. It also appears that they hosed down the house to keep embers from igniting. We’ve had to arrange to a home remediation service to come in and repair some damage. Fortunately, our insurance will cover most of that cost. All in all, compared to what others suffered, we feel very blessed.