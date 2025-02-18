My article "A Course Correction for Controlling Shareholder Transactions" updated to reflect SB 21

In a post yesterday, I discussed my preliminary reactions to Delaware SB 21, which will modify Delaware's rules governing conflicted controller transactions. The changes being made are largely consistent with the changes I proposed in my article, A Course Correction for Controlling Shareholder Transactions, available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=5022685.

I've now had a chance to update the article to reflect SB 21 and to compare my proposals to what the Delaware legislature is considering. The revised article is now available for downloading from SSRN at the link above.

In general, I support SB 21.

My main concern is with the definition of conflicted controller transaction in the bill, which is both under- and over-inclusive.

SB 21 defines a controlling shareholder transaction as “an act or transaction between the corporation or 1 or more of its subsidiaries, on the one hand, and a controlling stockholder or a control group, on the other hand, or an act or transaction from which a controlling stockholder or a control group receives a financial or other benefit not shared with the corporation’s stockholders generally.” As such, it is likely to capture a much wider set of cases than the proposal I offered in my article--i.e., a revitalized Sinclair Oil test under which a controller transaction only triggers entire fairness review (i.e., is deemed to involve self-dealing) if the controller receives a benefit that comes at the expense of and to the exclusion of the minority.

SB 21 captures all transactions between a controller and the controlled entity. Like current law it thus will treat many ordinary controller—controlled entity transactions as being conflicted even though they are common commercial transactions. Sinclair Oil’s threshold test was specifically designed to prevent just that result. My article argues that the Sinclair Oil court was correct to do so. Second, and more importantly, SB 21 treats any controller transaction in which the controller receives a benefit to the exclusion of the minority as conflicted. Under Sinclair Oil, however, a transaction is only deemed conflicted if the controller’s benefit comes both to the exclusion of and at the expense of the minority. As I argue in my article, both elements are essential to an optimal standard.

On the other hand, SB 21’s definition does not capture an important category of cases; namely, those between subsidiaries of a parent corporation. In Sinclair Oil, the transaction between Sinven and International was subjected to entire fairness review. Even though Sinclair Oil was not a party to the contract, it received a benefit from the transaction through its control of International. Because International was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Oil, the parent benefited both at the expense of and to the exclusion of the minority. For the reasons explained in my article, Delaware law needs to continue applying entire fairness to such transactions.