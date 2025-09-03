As regular readers know, I have been posting a lot about pending Delaware Senate Bill 21. Using Claude, I pulled all of those posts into a single document--Delaware Senate Bill 21: A Comprehensive Analysis and Proposals for Improvements--that you can download from that link.

It offers an overview of SB21. It confirms my endorsement of the bill's general framework, but proposes 9 tweaks that I believe would significantly improve the bill.

As for using AI, I think Clause did a pretty good job of boiling 12 blog posts down into a single document.