06/03/2023

Sweet Potato Noodles with Beef and Mushroom Stir-Fry

  • 1 medium sweet potato

Sauce

  • ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • ½ tablespoon low-sodium Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder
  • green parts of 2 scallions, sliced thinly
  • 2 teaspoons grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon Siracha
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch

Stir-fry

  • 8 ounces sirloin, sliced thinly
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon cornstarch
  • white parts of 2 scallions, sliced thinly
  • 1 clove garlic, sliced thinly
  • 4 ounces Shiitake mushrooms, sliced
  • ⅔ frozen chopped spinach

Preheat oven to 425°.

IMG_1474Peel sweet potato. Trim off ends. Cut in half. Spiralize using the 3 mm shredder blade. You should get noodles about the size of linguine. Place on a baking sheet lined with a silicone baking mat. Bake for 8 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Combine sauce ingredients in a small bowl, whisk well, and set aside.

Combine beef, soy sauce, and cornstarch in a bowl. Mix well and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drizzle in a teaspoon of peanut or canola oil. Add beef and sauté 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove to a paper-towel lined plate to drain.

Reduce heat to medium and add scallions and garlic. Sauté 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté until they begin to brown, which should take about 5-6 minutes. Add spinach and sauce. Mix well. Cook 1 minute. Add noodles, tossing to combine. Add beef. Toss. Serve.

IMG_1475We drank a 2020 Ridge Vineyards Three Valleys. Lovely. Blueberry, plum, pepper. Made an interesting match.

 

