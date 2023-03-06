Sweet Potato Noodles with Beef and Mushroom Stir-Fry

1 medium sweet potato

Sauce

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

½ tablespoon low-sodium Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dark sesame oil

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

green parts of 2 scallions, sliced thinly

2 teaspoons grated ginger

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon Siracha

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Stir-fry

8 ounces sirloin, sliced thinly

1 teaspoon soy sauce

¼ teaspoon cornstarch

white parts of 2 scallions, sliced thinly

1 clove garlic, sliced thinly

4 ounces Shiitake mushrooms, sliced

⅔ frozen chopped spinach

Preheat oven to 425°.

Peel sweet potato. Trim off ends. Cut in half. Spiralize using the 3 mm shredder blade. You should get noodles about the size of linguine. Place on a baking sheet lined with a silicone baking mat. Bake for 8 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Combine sauce ingredients in a small bowl, whisk well, and set aside.

Combine beef, soy sauce, and cornstarch in a bowl. Mix well and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drizzle in a teaspoon of peanut or canola oil. Add beef and sauté 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove to a paper-towel lined plate to drain.

Reduce heat to medium and add scallions and garlic. Sauté 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté until they begin to brown, which should take about 5-6 minutes. Add spinach and sauce. Mix well. Cook 1 minute. Add noodles, tossing to combine. Add beef. Toss. Serve.

We drank a 2020 Ridge Vineyards Three Valleys. Lovely. Blueberry, plum, pepper. Made an interesting match.