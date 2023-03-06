Sweet Potato Noodles with Beef and Mushroom Stir-Fry

- 1 medium sweet potato
Sauce
- ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
- ½ tablespoon low-sodium Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- green parts of 2 scallions, sliced thinly
- 2 teaspoons grated ginger
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon Siracha
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
Stir-fry
- 8 ounces sirloin, sliced thinly
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- ¼ teaspoon cornstarch
- white parts of 2 scallions, sliced thinly
- 1 clove garlic, sliced thinly
- 4 ounces Shiitake mushrooms, sliced
- ⅔ frozen chopped spinach
Preheat oven to 425°.
Peel sweet potato. Trim off ends. Cut in half. Spiralize using the 3 mm shredder blade. You should get noodles about the size of linguine. Place on a baking sheet lined with a silicone baking mat. Bake for 8 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Combine sauce ingredients in a small bowl, whisk well, and set aside.
Combine beef, soy sauce, and cornstarch in a bowl. Mix well and set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drizzle in a teaspoon of peanut or canola oil. Add beef and sauté 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove to a paper-towel lined plate to drain.
Reduce heat to medium and add scallions and garlic. Sauté 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté until they begin to brown, which should take about 5-6 minutes. Add spinach and sauce. Mix well. Cook 1 minute. Add noodles, tossing to combine. Add beef. Toss. Serve.
We drank a 2020 Ridge Vineyards Three Valleys. Lovely. Blueberry, plum, pepper. Made an interesting match.